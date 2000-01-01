Jupiter Investment Grade Bd L GBP Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History2.38%
- 3 Year sharpe0.85
- 3 Year alpha0.29
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkICE BofA Sterling Non-Gilt TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.15%
- IA Sector£ Corporate Bond
- Manager GroupJupiter
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B1XG6V40
Investment Strategy
To seek to achieve income and capital growth by delivering a return, net of fees, greater than that of the ICE BofAML Sterling Non-Gilt Index over rolling 3 year periods. The fund primarily invests (at least 70%) in investment grade corporate debt securities.