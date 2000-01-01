Jupiter Investment Grade Bd P GBP Acc

Fund
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History2.38%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.91
  • 3 Year alpha0.63
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkICE BofA Sterling Non-Gilt TR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.80%
  • IA Sector£ Corporate Bond
  • Manager GroupJupiter
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B1XG7X39

Investment Strategy

To seek to achieve income and capital growth by delivering a return, net of fees, greater than that of the ICE BofAML Sterling Non-Gilt Index over rolling 3 year periods. The fund primarily invests (at least 70%) in investment grade corporate debt securities.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .