Jupiter Japan Income I Inc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History2.27%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.98
  • 3 Year alpha3.11
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkTOPIX TR JPY
  • Legal StructureUnit Trust
  • Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
  • OCF0.98%
  • SectorJapan
  • Manager GroupJupiter
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B6QC0Z69

Investment Strategy

To provide income together with the prospect of capital growth in order to provide a return, net of fees, higher than that provided by the TOPIX Index over the long term (at least five years).

Latest news

