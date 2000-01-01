Jupiter Japan Income L Acc

Fund Info

  • Yield History2.10%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.43
  • 3 Year alpha1.4
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkTOPIX TR JPY
  • Legal StructureUnit Trust
  • Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
  • OCF1.73%
  • IA SectorJapan
  • Manager GroupJupiter
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B0HZTZ55

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to provide income together with the prospect of capital growth in order to provide a return, net of fees, higher than that provided by the TOPIX Index over the long term (at least five years). At least 70% of the Fund is invested in shares of companies based in Japan. Up to 30% of the Fund may be invested in other assets, including shares of companies based anywhere in the world, open-ended funds (including funds managed by Jupiter and its associates), cash and near cash.

Latest news

