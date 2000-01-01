Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to provide income together with the prospect of capital growth in order to provide a return, net of fees, higher than that provided by the TOPIX Index over the long term (at least five years). At least 70% of the Fund is invested in shares of companies based in Japan. Up to 30% of the Fund may be invested in other assets, including shares of companies based anywhere in the world, open-ended funds (including funds managed by Jupiter and its associates), cash and near cash.