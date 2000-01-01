Jupiter Merian Glb Eq Inc (IRL) I £ Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History-
- 3 Year sharpe0.37
- 3 Year alpha1.34
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkMSCI ACWI NR EUR
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.17%
- IA SectorGlobal Equity Income
- Manager GroupJupiter
- DomicileIreland
- ISINIE00BYM83B10
Investment Strategy
The investment objective of the fund is to seek to achieve a total return through a combination of income and capital growth.