Jupiter Merian Glb Eq Inc (IRL) I £ Inc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History2.19%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.38
  • 3 Year alpha1.46
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkMSCI ACWI NR EUR
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF1.00%
  • IA SectorGlobal Equity Income
  • Manager GroupJupiter
  • DomicileIreland
  • ISINIE00BYM83J95

Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the fund is to seek to achieve a total return through a combination of income and capital growth.

Latest news

