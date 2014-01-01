The fund’s trio of experienced managers, Ian Heslop, Amadeo Alentorn and Mike Servant, follow the money under a quantitative model – ascertaining what type of stocks other investors are buying and then buying the best ones in those categories.

The team assess companies against various criteria including stock price valuation, balance sheet quality, growth characteristics, efficient use of capital, analyst sentiment and supportive market trends. These characteristics are analysed to produce a single return forecast for each stock. They then build a diversified portfolio of around 200 mainly larger company shares expected to outperform in the current economic environment.

The team have proven their ability to perform well during several challenging periods for active managers, often characterised by sharp style rotations.

September 2020