Investment Strategy

To seek to achieve capital growth by delivering a return, net of fees, greater than that of the MSCI North America Index with net dividends reinvested over rolling 3 year periods. The fund primarily invests (at least 70%) in a diversified portfolio of North American equities. North American equities are those of companies that are domiciled, incorporated or listed in North America, or that conduct a significant part of their business in North America.