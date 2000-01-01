Jupiter Merian North Amer Eq U1 GBP Acc

Fund
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History0.49%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.67
  • 3 Year alpha-2.08
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkMSCI North America NR USD
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.88%
  • IA SectorNorth America
  • Manager GroupJupiter
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BHBX8800

Investment Strategy

To seek to achieve capital growth by delivering a return, net of fees, greater than that of the MSCI North America Index with net dividends reinvested over rolling 3 year periods. The fund primarily invests (at least 70%) in a diversified portfolio of North American equities. North American equities are those of companies that are domiciled, incorporated or listed in North America, or that conduct a significant part of their business in North America.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .