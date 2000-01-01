Jupiter Merlin Balanced I Acc

  • Yield History2.00%
  • 3 Year sharpe1.11
  • 3 Year alpha0.95
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkIA Mixed Invest 40 - 85% Shares
  • Legal StructureUnit Trust
  • Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
  • OCF1.60%
  • SectorMixed Investment 40-85% Shares
  • Manager GroupJupiter
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B4351D99

Investment Strategy

To provide a return, net of fees, that is higher than the IA Mixed Investment 40%-85% Shares Sector average over the long term (at least five years). At least 70% of the fund is invested in collective investment schemes (including funds managed by Jupiter and its associates). Up to 30% of the fund may be invested in other assets, including shares of companies and cash and near cash.

