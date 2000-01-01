Jupiter Merlin Balanced Port I Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History2.23%
- 3 Year sharpe0.39
- 3 Year alpha0.97
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkIA Mixed Invest 40 - 85% Shares
- Legal StructureUnit Trust
- Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
- OCF1.56%
- IA SectorMixed Investment 40-85% Shares
- Manager GroupJupiter
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B4351D99
Investment Strategy
To provide a return, net of fees, that is higher than the IA Mixed Investment 40%-85% Shares Sector average over the long term (at least five years). At least 70% of the fund is invested in collective investment schemes (including funds managed by Jupiter and its associates). Up to 30% of the fund may be invested in other assets, including shares of companies and cash and near cash.