Jupiter Merlin Conservative I Acc

  • Yield History2.61%
  • 3 Year sharpe1.46
  • 3 Year alpha2.5
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkIA Mixed Investment 0-35% Shares
  • Legal StructureUnit Trust
  • Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
  • OCF0.99%
  • SectorMixed Investment 0-35% Shares
  • Manager GroupJupiter
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B8GDLS36

Investment Strategy

To provide a return, net of fees, that is higher than the IA Mixed Investment 0%-35% Shares Sector average over the long term (at least five years).

Latest news

