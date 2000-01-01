Jupiter Merlin Income I Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History2.72%
- 3 Year sharpe1.10
- 3 Year alpha1.08
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkIA Mixed Investment 20-60%Shares
- Legal StructureUnit Trust
- Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
- OCF1.48%
- SectorMixed Investment 20-60% Shares
- Manager GroupJupiter
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B4N2L746
Investment Strategy
To provide income together with the prospect of capital growth to provide a return, net of fees, that is higher than the IA Mixed Investment 20%-60% Shares Sector average over the long term (at least five years). At least 70% of the fund is invested in collective investment schemes. Up to 30% of the fund may be invested in other assets, including shares of companies, cash and near cash.