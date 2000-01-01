Jupiter Merlin Income I Inc

  • Yield History2.77%
  • 3 Year sharpe1.10
  • 3 Year alpha1.06
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkIA Mixed Investment 20-60%Shares
  • Legal StructureUnit Trust
  • Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
  • OCF1.48%
  • SectorMixed Investment 20-60% Shares
  • Manager GroupJupiter
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B6QMDC41

Investment Strategy

To provide income together with the prospect of capital growth to provide a return, net of fees, that is higher than the IA Mixed Investment 20%-60% Shares Sector average over the long term (at least five years). At least 70% of the fund is invested in collective investment schemes. Up to 30% of the fund may be invested in other assets, including shares of companies, cash and near cash.

Latest news

