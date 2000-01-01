Investment Strategy

To achieve a return, net of fees, that is at least 3% per annum higher than the Consumer Price Index over 3-year rolling periods. Capital invested in the Fund is at risk and there is no guarantee that the investment objective will be achieved over 3-year rolling periods or in respect of any other time period. The Consumer Price Index is an inflationary indicator published monthly by the UK Office for National Statistics that measures the change in the cost of a fixed basket of products and services, including housing, electricity, food, and transportation.