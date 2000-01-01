Jupiter Merlin Worldwide Portfolio I Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History0.23%
- 3 Year sharpe0.94
- 3 Year alpha-0.4
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkIA Global
- Legal StructureUnit Trust
- Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
- OCF1.79%
- SectorGlobal
- Manager GroupJupiter
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B53LG951
Investment Strategy
To provide a return, net of fees, higher than the IA Global Sector average over the long term (five years). At least 70% of the fund is invested in collective investment schemes. Up to 30% of the fund may be invested in other assets, including shares of companies, cash and near cash.