Jupiter Merlin Worldwide Portfolio I Inc

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History0.23%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.94
  • 3 Year alpha-0.41
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkIA Global
  • Legal StructureUnit Trust
  • Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
  • OCF1.79%
  • SectorGlobal
  • Manager GroupJupiter
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B8D78Y38

Investment Strategy

To provide a return, net of fees, higher than the IA Global Sector average over the long term (five years). At least 70% of the fund is invested in collective investment schemes. Up to 30% of the fund may be invested in other assets, including shares of companies, cash and near cash.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .