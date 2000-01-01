Jupiter Monthly Alternative Income I Inc

Fund
  • Yield History4.37%
  • 3 Year sharpe1.38
  • 3 Year alpha3.07
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkCPI +3% over a rolling 5-y period
  • Legal StructureUnit Trust
  • Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
  • OCF0.95%
  • SectorSpecialist
  • Manager GroupJupiter
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B4M78461

Investment Strategy

To provide a level of income, net of fees, that is at least 3% per annum higher than the Consumer Price Index, together with prospects of capital growth over the long term (at least five years).

