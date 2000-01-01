Investment Strategy

To seek to achieve income and capital growth by delivering a return, net of fees, greater than that of the Target Benchmark over rolling 3 year periods. The Target Benchmark consists 50% of the ICE BofAML 1-5Y BBB Sterling Corporate Index and 50% of the ICE BofAML Sterling High Yield Index. The fund primarily invests (at least 70%) in a diversified portfolio of fixed, variable and zero rate debt securities, including corporate and government bonds. There are no specific restrictions as to the economic sectors or geographic areas that the fund may invest in.