Jupiter Multi-Asset Income Fund I Acc

Fund Info

  • Yield History2.18%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.62
  • 3 Year alpha-1.19
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkICE BofA 1-10Y Sterling Corp TR GBP
  • Legal StructureUnit Trust
  • Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
  • OCF0.61%
  • IA SectorMixed Investment 0-35% Shares
  • Manager GroupJupiter
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B52HN049

Investment Strategy

The objective of the Fund is to provide income with the prospect of capital growth over the long term (at least five years) by investing in at least 60% in fixed interest securities issued by companies or governments based anywhere in the world.

