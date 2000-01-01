Jupiter Multi-Asset Income Fund I Inc
Fund
This fund can be held in
Fund Info
- Yield History2.21%
- 3 Year sharpe0.62
- 3 Year alpha-1.19
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkICE BofA Global Corporate TR HGBP
- Legal StructureUnit Trust
- Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
- OCF0.61%
- IA SectorMixed Investment 0-35% Shares
- Manager GroupJupiter
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B4WDT300
Investment Strategy
The objective of the Jupiter Multi-Asset Income Fund is to provide income with the prospect of capital growth over the long term (at least five years) by investing in at least 60% in fixed interest securities issued by companies or governments based anywhere in the world. The remainder of the fund will be invested in other assets, including shares of companies (a majority of which are based in the UK), cash and near cash.