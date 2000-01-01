Jupiter Multi-Asset Income&Growth I Inc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History2.43%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.08
  • 3 Year alpha-8.97
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkICE BofAML High Yield TR GBP
  • Legal StructureUnit Trust
  • Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
  • OCF0.99%
  • IA SectorMixed Investment 40-85% Shares
  • Manager GroupJupiter
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B6531T16

Investment Strategy

The fund aims to provide income and capital growth over the long term (at least five years). The fund can invest in a wide range of assets, including shares of companies and fixed-interest debt securities. The fund may use derivative transactions for investment purposes. At least 25% of the fund will be i) issued by companies based in the UK or ii) sterling-denominated or hedged back to sterling.

Currently there for this fund.