Jupiter North American Income I Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History2.21%
- 3 Year sharpe0.74
- 3 Year alpha-2.41
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkS&P 500 TR USD
- Legal StructureUnit Trust
- Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
- OCF1.03%
- SectorNorth America
- Manager GroupJupiter
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B4Y3KV37
Investment Strategy
To provide income together with capital growth in order to achieve a return, net of fees, higher than that provided by the S&P 500 Index over the long term (at least five years).