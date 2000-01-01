Jupiter Responsible Inc Fd I Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History3.94%
- 3 Year sharpe0.51
- 3 Year alpha-1.32
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkFTSE4Good UK TR GBP
- Legal StructureUnit Trust
- OCF0.93%
- SectorUK All Companies
- Manager GroupJupiter
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B40TGH32
Investment Strategy
To provide income together with capital growth in order to achieve a return, net of fees, higher than that provided by the FTSE4Good UK Index over the long term (at least five years).