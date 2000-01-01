Jupiter Strategic Abs Ret Bd F2 GBP HInc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History0.92%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.98
  • 3 Year alpha-
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkEuro Overnight Index Average
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  Fund Size (month end)
  • OCF0.80%
  • IA SectorTargeted Absolute Return
  • Manager GroupJupiter
  • DomicileIreland
  • ISINIE00BLP59652

Investment Strategy

The objective of the Fund is to seek to deliver positive total returns on a rolling twelve month basis with stable levels of volatility uncorrelated to bond and equity market conditions. In seeking to achieve its investment objective, the fund will aim to deliver a return, net of fees, in excess of the Federal Funds Effective Overnight Rate over rolling 3 year periods.For performance measurement purposes, the cash benchmark will differ for non-base currency classes.The Fund also aims to achieve its objective within an expected annualised volatility range of 2.5% to 4.5%. At times the expected volatility of the Fund may vary up to 8% depending on market conditions.

