Jupiter Strategic AbsRt Bd F2 £ H Inc
Fund
This fund can be held in
Fund Info
- Yield History0.39%
- 3 Year sharpe1.55
- 3 Year alpha4.08
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkFederal Funds Effective Overnight Rate
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.93%
- IA SectorTargeted Absolute Return
- Manager GroupJupiter
- DomicileIreland
- ISINIE00BLP59652
Investment Strategy
The objective of the fund is to seek to deliver positive total returns on a rolling twelve month basis with stable levels of volatility uncorrelated to bond and equity market conditions.