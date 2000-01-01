Jupiter Strategic Bond I Inc

  • Yield History3.67%
  • 3 Year sharpe1.49
  • 3 Year alpha1.67
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkIA £ Strategic Bond
  • Legal StructureUnit Trust
  • Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
  • OCF0.74%
  • Sector£ Strategic Bond
  • Manager GroupJupiter
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B544HM32

Investment Strategy

To provide income with the prospect of capital growth to provide a return, net of fees, higher than the IA £ Strategic Bond Sector average over the long term (at least five years). At least 70% of the fund is invested in global fixed interest securities denominated in sterling or hedged back to sterling. Up to 30% of the fund may be invested in other assets, including shares of companies (which may be based anywhere in the world), open-ended funds (including funds managed by Jupiter and its associates), cash and near cash. The fund may also enter into derivative transactions for investment (i.e. speculative) purposes.

