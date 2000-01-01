Investment Strategy

The fund seeks to generate positive long term total returns across varying market conditions from an actively managed portfolio of different asset classes on a global basis. The Investment Manager will seek to achieve the objective by making strategic investment and asset allocation decisions using a wide range of asset classes and financial derivative instruments which will be used for investment purposes as well as hedging and efficient management of the Fund. The ability of the Fund to maintain a portfolio of both long and short positions provides the flexibility to hedge against periods of falling markets, to reduce the risk of absolute loss at portfolio level and to minimise the volatility of portfolio returns. Asset classes may include equities, corporate bonds, government bonds, convertible bonds, currencies, money market instruments (MMIs), deposits and exchange traded funds (ETFs).