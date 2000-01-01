Jupiter UK Alpha I GBP Inc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History1.96%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.17
  • 3 Year alpha1.06
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkFTSE AllSh TR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.85%
  • IA SectorUK All Companies
  • Manager GroupJupiter
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BFYN3S87

Investment Strategy

To achieve capital growth. In seeking to achieve its investment objective the fund will aim to deliver a return, net of fees, greater than that of the FTSE All-Share Index over rolling 3 year periods. The fund primarily invests (at least 70%) in a portfolio of UK equities. UK equities are equities of companies domiciled or incorporated in the UK, or that conduct a significant part of their business in the UK.

Latest news

