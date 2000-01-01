Jupiter UK Alpha R GBP Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History3.10%
- 3 Year sharpe0.05
- 3 Year alpha0.7
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkFTSE AllSh TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.85%
- IA SectorUK All Companies
- Manager GroupJupiter
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BFYN3S87
Investment Strategy
To achieve capital growth. In seeking to achieve its investment objective the fund will aim to deliver a return, net of fees, greater than that of the FTSE All-Share Index over rolling 3 year periods. The fund primarily invests (at least 70%) in a portfolio of UK equities. UK equities are equities of companies domiciled or incorporated in the UK, or that conduct a significant part of their business in the UK.