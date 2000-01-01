Jupiter UK Dynamic Eq I £ Inc

Fund
add to virtual portfolio
trade
choose an account
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History-
  • 3 Year sharpe0.56
  • 3 Year alpha2.87
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkFTSE 250 Ex Investment Trust TR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF1.09%
  • IA SectorUK All Companies
  • Manager GroupJupiter
  • DomicileIreland
  • ISINIE00BLP59769

Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Fund is to achieve capital appreciation by taking long and short positions principally in UK equities outside the FTSE 100 Index.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .