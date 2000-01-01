Jupiter UK Dynamic Equity Fund I GBP Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History-
- 3 Year sharpe0.25
- 3 Year alpha6.06
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkFTSE 250 Ex Investment Trust TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.08%
- IA SectorUK All Companies
- Manager GroupJupiter
- DomicileIreland
- ISINIE00BLP59769
Investment Strategy
The investment objective of the Fund is to achieve capital appreciation by taking long and short positions principally in UK equities outside the FTSE 100 Index.