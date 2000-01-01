Jupiter UK Growth I Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History2.34%
- 3 Year sharpe0.17
- 3 Year alpha-5.18
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkFTSE AllSh TR GBP
- Legal StructureUnit Trust
- Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
- OCF1.02%
- SectorUK All Companies
- Manager GroupJupiter
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B54CH949
Investment Strategy
To provide a return, net of fees, higher than that provided by the FTSE All Share Index over the long term (at least five years). headquartered or which conduct a majority of their business activity, in the UK). At least 70% of the Fund is invested in shares of companies based in the UK (i.e. companies domiciled, headquartered or which conduct a majority of their business activity, in the UK). Up to 30% of the fund may be invested in other assets, including shares of companies based anywhere in the world, open-ended funds (including funds managed by Jupiter and its associates), cash and near cash.