Jupiter UK Growth L Acc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History-
  • 3 Year sharpe-0.37
  • 3 Year alpha-9.6
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkFTSE AllSh TR GBP
  • Legal StructureUnit Trust
  • Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
  • OCF1.74%
  • IA SectorUK All Companies
  • Manager GroupJupiter
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BW4NVB69

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to provide a return, net of fees, higher than that provided by the FTSE All Share Index over the long term (at least five years). At least 70% of the Fund is invested in shares of companies based in the UK (i.e. companies domiciled, headquartered or which conduct a majority of their business activity, in the UK). Up to 30% of the Fund may be invested in other assets, including shares of companies based anywhere in the world, open-ended funds (including funds managed by Jupiter and its associates), cash and near cash.

