Jupiter UK Mid Cap I GBP Inc

Fund
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History0.32%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.31
  • 3 Year alpha2.11
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkFTSE 250 Ex Investment Trust TR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.88%
  • IA SectorUK All Companies
  • Manager GroupJupiter
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B8FC6L92

Investment Strategy

The fund aims to achieve capital growth. In seeking to achieve its investment objective the fund will aim to deliver a return, net of fees, greater than that of the FTSE 250 ex Investment Trust Index over rolling 3 year periods. The fund primarily invests in a portfolio of medium sized UK companies.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .