Jupiter UK Mid Cap P GBP Acc

Fund
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History0.13%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.22
  • 3 Year alpha2.4
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkFTSE 250 Ex Investment Trust TR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF1.13%
  • IA SectorUK All Companies
  • Manager GroupJupiter
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B1XG8963

Investment Strategy

The fund aims to achieve capital growth. In seeking to achieve its investment objective the fund will aim to deliver a return, net of fees, greater than that of the FTSE 250 ex Investment Trust Index over rolling 3 year periods. The fund primarily invests in a portfolio of medium sized UK companies.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .