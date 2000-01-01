Jupiter UK Mid Cap U1 GBP Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History0.40%
- 3 Year sharpe0.23
- 3 Year alpha2.72
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkFTSE 250 Ex Investment Trust TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.81%
- IA SectorUK All Companies
- Manager GroupJupiter
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BHBX8M40
Investment Strategy
The fund aims to achieve capital growth. In seeking to achieve its investment objective the fund will aim to deliver a return, net of fees, greater than that of the FTSE 250 ex Investment Trust Index over rolling 3 year periods. The fund primarily invests in a portfolio of medium sized UK companies.