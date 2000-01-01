Investment Strategy

To deliver an absolute return (above zero performance, irrespective of market conditions) over rolling 3 year periods. In seeking to achieve its investment objective the fund will aim to deliver a return, net of fees, in excess of the Bank of England Base Rate over rolling 3 years. The fund will obtain exposure, either directly or through derivatives, primarily (at least 70%) to UK equities and convertible bonds. UK equities are equities of companies domiciled or incorporated in the UK, or that conduct a significant part of their business in the UK. Such investments will be across the market capitalisation spectrum, with the majority of these being companies included in the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 indices. Up to 15% of the fund’s NAV may be exposed to non-UK equities and non-UK convertible bonds.