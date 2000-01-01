Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to provide a return, net of fees, higher than that provided by the Numis Smaller Companies plus AIM (Excluding Investment Companies) Index over the long term (at least five years). At least 70% of the Fund is invested in shares of smaller companies based in the UK (i.e. companies domiciled, headquartered or which conduct a majority of their business activity, in the UK). Up to 30% of the Fund may be invested in other assets, including shares of other companies (which may be based anywhere in the world), open-ended funds (including funds managed by Jupiter and its associates), cash and near cash.