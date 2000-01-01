Jupiter UK Smaller Companies Fd I

  • Yield History0.64%
  • 3 Year sharpe1.27
  • 3 Year alpha11.16
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkNumis SC Plus AIM Ex Invt Com TR GBP
  • Legal StructureUnit Trust
  • Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
  • OCF1.01%
  • SectorUK Smaller Companies
  • Manager GroupJupiter
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B3LRRF45

Investment Strategy

To provide a return, net of fees, higher than that provided by the Numis Smaller Companies plus AIM (Excluding Investment Companies) Index over the long term (at least five years).

