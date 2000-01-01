Jupiter UK Sml Coms Focus I GBP Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History-
- 3 Year sharpe0.31
- 3 Year alpha3.88
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkNumis Smaller Companies Index ex IC
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.87%
- IA SectorUK Smaller Companies
- Manager GroupJupiter
- DomicileIreland
- ISINIE00BLP58G83
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to provide capital growth from investing primarily in an equity portfolio of UK smaller companies. Smaller companies are defined for this purpose as those companies which are quoted on a regulated market and which have a market capitalisation no greater than the largest company in the Numis Smaller Companies Index at the time of initial investment. The Numis Smaller Companies Index is designed to monitor the performance of the smaller companies sector.