Investment Strategy

To achieve long term capital growth by investing in a diversified portfolio primarily of quoted US small and medium-sized companies.To achieve the objective by investing primarily in US small and medium-sized companies. In addition, the Fund may also invest in exchange traded funds, investment trusts and other closed or open-ended funds, as well as cash and near cash, money market instruments and deposits. The Fund may also enter into derivative transactions, but only for the purposes of efficient portfolio management of the portfolio and not for speculative purposes.