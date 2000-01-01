JupiterMerian Glb Eq AbsRt I £ H Acc
Fund
This fund can be held in
Fund Info
- Yield History-
- 3 Year sharpe-0.05
- 3 Year alpha-
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkFederal Reserve Funds Target Rate
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.84%
- IA SectorTargeted Absolute Return
- Manager GroupJupiter
- DomicileIreland
- ISINIE00BLP5S809
Investment Strategy
The objective of the fund is capital appreciation while closely controlling risk. In addition, the fund intends to deliver absolute returns that have a low correlation with equity and bond markets.