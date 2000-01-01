JupiterMerian Glb Eq AbsRt I £ H Acc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History-
  • 3 Year sharpe-0.05
  • 3 Year alpha-
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkFederal Reserve Funds Target Rate
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.84%
  • IA SectorTargeted Absolute Return
  • Manager GroupJupiter
  • DomicileIreland
  • ISINIE00BLP5S809

Investment Strategy

The objective of the fund is capital appreciation while closely controlling risk. In addition, the fund intends to deliver absolute returns that have a low correlation with equity and bond markets.

Latest news

