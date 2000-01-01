Kames Absolute Return Bond GBP B Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History-
- 3 Year sharpe0.38
- 3 Year alpha-
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkICE LIBOR 3 Month GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.34%
- SectorTargeted Absolute Return
- Manager GroupKames Capital
- DomicileIreland
- ISINIE00B6SPX874
Investment Strategy
The investment objective of the Fund is to generate positive absolute returns for investors over a rolling 3 year period irrespective of market conditions. The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in global debt instruments in any currency, ranging from AAA Government Bonds through to high yield and emerging market bonds. The Fund may invest in all types of fixed and floating rate fixed income securities.