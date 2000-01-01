Investment Strategy

The investment objective is to maximise total return and outperform the UK Retail Prices Index by at least 4% per annum over the medium term. To invest principally in: fixed income assets; equities; and derivatives (including commodity indices) denominated in any currency. The Fund may also occasionally have indirect exposure to property. A maximum of 10% of the Net Asset Value of the Scheme Property of the Fund may be invested in units or shares of other collective investment schemes. It is intended that investment in such other collective investment schemes will be predominately in approved money market instruments. The Fund may also hold cash, near cash and deposits. A substantial proportion of the Scheme Property of the Fund may consist of cash, near cash and/or deposits. The Fund may also invest in approved money market instruments.