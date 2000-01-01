Kames Diversified Monthly Inc GBP B Acc

  • Yield History4.54%
  • 3 Year sharpe1.28
  • 3 Year alpha4.02
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkNot Benchmarked
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.60%
  • SectorMixed Investment 20-60% Shares
  • Manager GroupKames Capital
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BJFLQY60

Investment Strategy

The investment objective is to provide income with the potential for capital growth over the medium term. To invest mainly in a diversified portfolio of equities, bonds and derivatives denominated in any currency. Assets will be chosen based on global economic trends and investment opportunities. As a result, at any one time the Fund may be diversified across asset classes, sectors, currencies or countries or may be more focused. Equities will be limited to a maximum of 80% of the Fund’s value at all times. The Fund may invest in assets denominated in a currency other than Sterling. The currency risk of investing in such assets may or may not be hedged back to Sterling, depending on whether currency risk is a desired element of the investment decision.

