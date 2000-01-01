Investment Strategy

The investment objective is to provide income with the potential for capital growth over the medium term. To invest mainly in a diversified portfolio of equities, bonds and derivatives denominated in any currency. Assets will be chosen based on global economic trends and investment opportunities. As a result, at any one time the Fund may be diversified across asset classes, sectors, currencies or countries or may be more focused. Equities will be limited to a maximum of 80% of the Fund’s value at all times. The Fund may invest in assets denominated in a currency other than Sterling. The currency risk of investing in such assets may or may not be hedged back to Sterling, depending on whether currency risk is a desired element of the investment decision.