Kames Ethical Cautious Managed GBP D Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History1.50%
- 3 Year sharpe0.63
- 3 Year alpha-0.37
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- Benchmark-
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.03%
- SectorMixed Investment 20-60% Shares
- Manager GroupKames Capital
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B808YS51
Investment Strategy
The investment objective is to provide a combination of income and long term capital growth. The fund invests in a diversified range of UK equities, bonds and cash, which meet the fund‟s predefined ethical criteria. Equities will be limited to a maximum of 60% of the fund's value at all times.