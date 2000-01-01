Kames Ethical Corporate Bond GBP D Acc

  • Yield History2.47%
  • 3 Year sharpe1.08
  • 3 Year alpha0.06
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkMarkit iBoxx GBP Collateralized&Corp TR
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.79%
  • Sector£ Corporate Bond
  • Manager GroupKames Capital
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B89B9792

Investment Strategy

The investment objective is to maximize total return (income plus capital). The fund invests in sterling denominated bonds issued by a company or organization which meet the fund's predefined ethical criteria. Investments may encompass investment grade bonds, cash and up to 10% of the fund in high yield bonds.

