Kames Ethical Equity GBP B Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History1.79%
- 3 Year sharpe0.58
- 3 Year alpha0.34
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkFTSE AllSh TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)
- OCF0.78%
- SectorUK All Companies
- Manager GroupKames Capital
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B8FZHY88
Investment Strategy
To maximise total return by investing at least 80% in equities of companies which are listed, quoted or traded in UK markets or which have their headquarters or a significant part of their activities in the UK but which may also be quoted on a regulated market outside of the UK. It operates an ethical screen which means that the fund may not invest in particular industries and sectors. In all cases, the investments of the fund will meet the fund’s predefined ethical criteria.